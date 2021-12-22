Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 69.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Align Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $628.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $640.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.35. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

