Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $323.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report $323.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.33 million. Alkermes posted sales of $280.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alkermes by 170.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $908,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 572,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,889. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

