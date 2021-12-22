Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 90.52% from the stock’s current price.

ALLK has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.19.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Allakos by 31.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 246.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Allakos by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Allakos by 46.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 18.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

