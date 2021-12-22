Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allakos from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.77. Allakos has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.