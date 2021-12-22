Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.99% of Alleghany worth $431,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 2.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE Y opened at $641.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $671.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.21.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

