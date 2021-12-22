Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.90

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.90 and last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 3117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 668.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 667,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 580,557 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 272,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

