Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Allianz stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

