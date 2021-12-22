AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Up 5.5%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.00. 1,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 262,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,941,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after buying an additional 245,951 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

