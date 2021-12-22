Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDRX stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. 36,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,218. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.