Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 1,003,454 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,003,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,969,000. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.57% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,528,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,938,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,731,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,086,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18.

