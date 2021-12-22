Allworth Financial LP Buys 14,380 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

VOE opened at $146.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average of $143.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.20 and a 12 month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

