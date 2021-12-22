Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.65. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $130.28 and a 52 week high of $171.73.

