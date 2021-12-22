Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

