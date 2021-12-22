Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

HDV opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $100.48.

