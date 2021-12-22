ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period Will End on December 29th (NASDAQ:ALORU)

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ALORU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 29th. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ALORU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

