AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 167,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 114,638 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCC. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,820,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

