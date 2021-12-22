Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.77

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.77 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Amada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.