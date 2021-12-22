Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

OXY opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

