Amalgamated Bank Has $7 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.