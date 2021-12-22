Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Sunrun worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after acquiring an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,421,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 104.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after acquiring an additional 660,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,980. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.