Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,214 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Kohl’s worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 41.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 26.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Kohl’s stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.