Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,428 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

