Amalgamated Bank Sells 444 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $541.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $533.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

