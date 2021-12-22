Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,459 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

