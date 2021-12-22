Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,408.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,457.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,436.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

