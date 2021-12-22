American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. American International Group reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

American International Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. 124,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

