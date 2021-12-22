American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Larry Reaugh Sells 34,000 Shares

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Larry Reaugh sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$23,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,642,407 shares in the company, valued at C$3,156,836.76.

CVE:AMY traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.62. The company had a trading volume of 128,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74. American Manganese Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 target price on American Manganese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

