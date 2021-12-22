AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of AMERISAFE worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

AMSF opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $990.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.