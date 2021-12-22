Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce sales of $111.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.39 million and the lowest is $109.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $95.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $428.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $433.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $470.41 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $484.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,848 shares of company stock worth $640,789. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,936. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.