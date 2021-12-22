Analysts Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,195. The stock has a market cap of $517.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Mihalick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,074 shares of company stock valued at $208,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.