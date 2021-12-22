Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.66. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 151.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 327,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

