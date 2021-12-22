Analysts Anticipate Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cocrystal Pharma.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COCP opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.