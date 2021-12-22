Analysts Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

Mattel stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.