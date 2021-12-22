Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $965.74 Million

Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post sales of $965.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $974.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $834.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in A. O. Smith by 17.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $674,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 46.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after acquiring an additional 282,643 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.60. 585,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,926. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

