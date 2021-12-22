Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.94. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,829,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 38.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

