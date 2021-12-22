Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to Announce $3.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to announce earnings of $3.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.65. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $14.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 645,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,891. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

