Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). electroCore posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore in the second quarter worth $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 43.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in electroCore by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in electroCore in the second quarter worth $714,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 2,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,106. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.09. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

