Analysts Expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309.

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,739. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.52. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

