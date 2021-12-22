Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

