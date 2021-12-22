Analysts Issue Forecasts for Braze Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braze in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRZE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Braze has a 12-month low of $55.73 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

