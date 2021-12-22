Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price at $97.31

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Bank of America dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,475. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

