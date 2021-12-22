Analysts Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) PT at C$11.72

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.72.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

WELL stock opened at C$4.96 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -29.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

