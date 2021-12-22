Analyzing Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardax and InflaRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 1.07 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.10 InflaRx N/A N/A -$38.82 million ($1.32) -3.44

Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx. InflaRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cardax and InflaRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A InflaRx 1 0 3 1 2.80

InflaRx has a consensus target price of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 118.06%. Given InflaRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Cardax.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96% InflaRx N/A -36.94% -33.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of InflaRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cardax has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InflaRx beats Cardax on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

