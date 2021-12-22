Analyzing Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) & Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -10.04% -7.59% -1.28% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Five9 and Her Imports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $434.91 million 21.82 -$42.13 million ($0.84) -166.90 Her Imports $12.14 million N/A -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

Volatility & Risk

Five9 has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Five9 and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 5 16 0 2.68 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $201.10, suggesting a potential upside of 43.43%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Her Imports.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

About Her Imports

Her Imports engages in the provision of human hair extensions and related to hair care, and beauty products. It offers deep wave, tight curl, body wave, and straight bundles at consultation studios and on its ecommerce website. It operates under the Her Imports, and OSIworks brands. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

