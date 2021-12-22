Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,361 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.