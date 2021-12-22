AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Down 10.1%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares were down 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 304,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 599,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

