Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $302.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AON stock opened at $293.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.03.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AON will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $470,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AON by 33.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AON by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in AON by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

