Apria (NYSE:APR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

APR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apria will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $56,732.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $63,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,547 shares of company stock worth $12,798,869 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the second quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the third quarter valued at about $42,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apria by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 370,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apria by 64.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 345,797 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Apria by 160.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 520,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 320,675 shares during the period.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

