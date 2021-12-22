Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 274.53% from the company’s current price.

APTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $180.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $337,660. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWH Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

