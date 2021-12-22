Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

APTV stock opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

